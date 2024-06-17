The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Energy Wars

Landowners 'quietly optimistic' after power lines meeting with EnergyCo

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 18 2024 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valley Alliance president Tim White is pushing against a proposal that would put 55-metre high transmission lines through prime agricultural land. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Valley Alliance president Tim White is pushing against a proposal that would put 55-metre high transmission lines through prime agricultural land. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Cooler heads have come together and are beginning to defuse hostilities over a proposed transmission line on the outskirts of Tamworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.