Man fronts court charged with armed robbery

A man has been remanded in custody, accused of threatening a woman with a screwdriver during an armed robbery in Moree earlier this year.
Christopher David Tighe, 37, fronted Inverell Local Court on Thursday, June 13, charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon.
It followed an incident on Saturday, March 23, 2024, when at about 7:40am police were called to a business on Balo Street, following reports of an armed robbery.
Officers attached to New England Police District were told two men, one armed with a screwdriver, had threatened a female employee, before leaving with cash and cigarettes. The woman was not injured.
Following inquiries, about 10.50am Thursday, June 13, police arrested 37-year-old Tighe as he was walking along Sullivan Place, Moree.
He was refused bail to appear at Inverell Local Court where he did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused by Magistrate Catherine Samuels.
Tighe was remanded in custody to face Moree Local Court on August 20.
