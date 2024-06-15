The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man fronts court charged with armed robbery

June 15 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman was allegedly threatened with a screwdriver during the robbery in March. Picture form file
A woman was allegedly threatened with a screwdriver during the robbery in March. Picture form file

A man has been remanded in custody, accused of threatening a woman with a screwdriver during an armed robbery in Moree earlier this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.