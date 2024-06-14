Tamworth man tries to pass of counterfeit notes as his kid's play money

A Tamworth man who tried to tell police the $550 in counterfeit notes he was found in possession of was his kid's play money, has been sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order (CCO).
Donald Sullivan, unemployed, of West Tamworth, appeared in Tamworth Local court by video link to plead guilty to charges of possess counterfeit money (not excepted counterfeit coin); and two counts of possess prohibited drug.
The 22-year-old man led officers from the Oxley Police District on a chase through a number of homes and backyards in Cole Road and Quinn Street in West Tamworth before is arrest on May 31.
Police were acting on information regarding prior matters involving Sullivan when they attended Cole Road and heard a woman at a nearby house yell: "He's trying to get into the house".
Police ran to that location and the woman indicated a man had climbed over a fence and was headed towards Quinn Street. Her description matched that of Sullivan.
A police search of multiple yards in Quinn Street police ensued and three people were observed outside a house.
While questioning he group, police saw a female exit the rear of the house and heard noises from within.
Another officer involved in the search nearby found a wallet and mobile phone in the area where Sullivan had climbed over the fence. The wallet contained a number of identification cards in Sullivan's name, cannabis leaf wrapped in plastic and 11 x $50 counterfeit notes.
Police gained access to the Quinn Street house and after a search located Sullivan in the roof cavity, hiding under a layer of insulation.
A search of Sullivan at the scene uncovered two small resealable plastic bags containing a white crystal substance, believed to be methylamphetamine.
When questioned about the bagged substance, Sullivan indicated it was for "personal" use.
When later questioned while in custody at Tamworth Police Station, Sullivan admitted the wallet and phone found by police also belonged to him.
Sullivan told police the counterfeit money was his kid's play money, but made no comment on the cannabis leaf also found in the wallet.
Police investigations found the two plastic bags contained 0.43 grams of methylamphetaminee, while the cannabis leaf with packaging weighed 0.58gm.
Magistrate Julie Soars imposed no penalties for the two drug charges, noting Sullivan had been held in custody for 11 days.
Under the CCO, Sullivan received a good behaviour bond, and was to report to Tamworth Community Corrections within seven days upon release from custody.
