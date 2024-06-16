Fanfare welcomes first larger passenger plane at Moree airport

It was touch down at the runway on Thursday, June 13 as council hosted the arrival of Qantas flight QF2182 at 1.36pm, when VH-LQB, a Q400 passenger aircraft, performed the inaugural landing at Moree Regional Airport.
The Q400 arrival was greeted by a water-cannon salute by the Gurley and Pallamallawa Rural Fire Services and with the RAAF 339 Air Cadets Squadron onsite to witness the event.
On ground to welcome the Qantas representatives, Josh Hogan and Luke McCabe and Q400 crew, were council representatives and senior aerodrome reporting officer Kingsley Counsell, along with chair of Tourism Moree, Vivien Clyne.
"It's wonderful news for our shire, and our neighbouring shires to have this ongoing service for the community," Moree Plains mayor Mark Johnson said.
"It is a true asset to our region and the improvements to Moree Regional Airport complement Moree's Special Activation Precinct and Inland Rail projects, creating further freight and logistics opportunities in our shire."
The QantasLink's Dash 8 Q400 will replace the current Dash 8 Q200 and Q300 aircraft that have serviced the community for many years, accommodating about twice the number of passengers as the Q200. A Q400 can seat up to 76 passengers.
Moree Plains Shire Council's investment in Moree Regional Airport has been a critical factor in enabling these new Q400 flights to commence.
Stage 1 of the Airport parking apron expansion work was completed in early June. Stage 2 will start this week and is expected to be completed by the end of August.
The Q400 will initially operate on evening flights and will be introduced on morning flights once the Moree Regional Airport Stage 2 apron improvement works are completed.
The upgrades to the apron at the Moree Regional Airport are required to ensure the airport has the capability to safely accommodate two Q400 aircraft at any one time.
"It's wonderful to see council's investment in Moree airport," Ms Clyne said.
"This kind of investment in our airport and daily flight routes cements the confidence of local tourism operators, and Moree Tourism works with businesses on the ground to develop new products and services for visitors.
"The enhanced passenger capacity and performance provided by the Q400 means more visitors can easily discover the rich heritage, natural beauty, and vibrant culture that Moree offers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.