The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Fanfare welcomes first larger passenger plane at Moree airport

Updated June 16 2024 - 3:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was touch down at the runway on Thursday, June 13 as council hosted the arrival of Qantas flight QF2182 at 1.36pm, when VH-LQB, a Q400 passenger aircraft, performed the inaugural landing at Moree Regional Airport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.