Light-fingered thief convicted of stealing more than $1200 worth of goods

A father of 10, charged with three counts of larceny after stealing a range of items from the Telstra shop in Inverell and Bing Lee in Armidale, has been convicted and given a community corrections order (CCO) and ordered to pay compensation.
Shaun Douglas Cutmore, also known as Shaun Douglas White, appeared by video link in Tamworth Local Court to plead guilty to all three charges.
The 37-year-old, who is known to reside in both Glen Innes and Armidale, stole goods to the value of $1007 from Telstra in Inverell, and $250 from Bing Lee in Armidale.
On January 12, 2024, Cutmore and an associate entered the Telstra shop on Byron Street, Inverell, about 1pm to look at speakers, and were captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) removing one Blue Ant speaker valued at $279 from a shelf before leaving the store.
A few days later, on January 15, about 1pm, Cutmore and his associate again entered the store. While his associate consulted staff, Cutmore returned the speaker stolen on January 12.
While in the shop on this occasion, Cutmore removed two Sony WF-1000XM4 ear buds, valued at $389 each, placing them in his shirt pockets.
He then walked back to the speaker stand and removed an Ultimate Ears Boom speaker valued at $229 and walked out of the store carrying it in his hands. His associate completed her consultation and left the store.
On the afternoon of January 15, staff at the Telstra shop undertook a stocktake and identified the stolen items.
The store manager reviewed the store's CCTV and identified the two stealing incidents.
As Cutmore's associate had left personal contact details with store staff, the manager was able to contact a family member of the associate in Glen Innes and confirm the identity of the accused.
The store manager reported the matter to officers from the New England Police District on January 18, who reviewed the CCTV footage and identified the male as Cutmore. The manager later provided police with a written statement on the matter.
In a second incident, the 37-year-old and an associate targeted the Armidale Bing Lee store on June 5.
While browsing the aisles of the store about 12pm, the associate picked up a branded razor valued at $250 and handed it to Cutmore. He then place the razor down the front of his pants before pulling his jumper over the front to further conceal the item.
The pair left the location, their activities captured by CCTV, and made no attempt to pay.
On June 11, about 10.05 am, officers from New England Police police were patrolling Armidale and observed Cutmore walking on Donnelly Street.
Police stopped and spoke to Cutmore on an unrelated matter before taking him into custody.
Speaking in Cutmore's defence, his solicitor noted the 37-year-old had 10 children - the youngest two months old.
The solicitor said Cutmore was employed part time and also receiving a Job Seeker allowance.
While he does have a criminal history involving drug charges, his defence said Cutmore had successfully completed parole on these matters.
Cutmore's solicitor told the court he was remorseful and willing to pay compensation.
Magistrate Julie Soars warned Cutmore he must think of his 10 children and set a good example for them, "so do your best".
As well as the 12-month CCO, Ms Soars ordered Cutmore to pay compensation of $1286 to Telstra Inverell and $250 to Bing Lee Armidale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.