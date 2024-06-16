One lucky shopper took home a car

It's the start of another working week.
All has been revealed in Tamworth's 'Think Local, Shop Local' campaign. Ten hopefuls lined up on Sunday morning with a key and a chance to drive away in a brand new car. But there could only be one lucky winner.
The Bendemeer Hotel's undergoing a bit of a resurgence, as Rachel Clark found out. Owners Leanne and Mark Summers are putting more of a family-friendly spin in the venue with planned new play equipment worth $60,000.
And just in case you missed it, it's the end of the road for Glen Innes' skating rink, Northskate. Ken and Karen Bradle have decided to close the much-loved venue after 25 years.
