Start your weekend right, with all your local news

The owner of one of Tamworth's oldest bike shops is looking to retire. Tom McCluand, from Tamworth Bicycles, told Jonathan Hawes he's hoping someone will step in to take over the Peel Street business.
The Australian Electoral Commission has detailed changes to the NSW electoral map. So what does that mean for you at the next Federal election?
Tamworth Regional Council wants residents to have a say on what water security looks like for our region. Find out what that story is all about and how you can get involved.
Meet some of Tamworth's newest health professionals. It's a homecoming for obstetrician Blake Knapman as Jonathan Hawes found out.
In National news, two-time Olympic medallist and convicted drug dealer Scott Miller has been granted parole and will leave prison within a week.
