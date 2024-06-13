'Exciting and emotional': Quirindi write themselves into history books

Like something pulled straight off the big screen, everything came down to one game for the Quirindi Netball Association under 15s on Monday.
Their bid for a 2024 NSW Division 4 state title had led them to the penultimate match against old rivals, Tamworth. Victory would secure Quirindi's first-ever such championship - but the odds were against them at half time, when they trailed by one point.
"We just wanted to ensure that we still went through the processes and did the right things on court," coach Robbie Gregg said.
Crowd support from the Kurri Kurri team, with whom the Quirindi girls are friendly, helped spur them to a remarkable second half.
They won the match by six points, and "exciting and emotional scenes" ensued once the full-time horn blew.
"Tamworth didn't make it easy, it was one of the best games of the weekend," Gregg said.
"We had a couple out as well, so the girls had to work really hard to even be in the contest."
Having left for Camden with nine players, Quirindi lost one to illness after the first day.
Then, on day three of the competition, they lost another to injury.
"It left us with the bare seven. So the girl that had the virus, she came on court in that game and played the subsequent game afterwards, which was the game we won to secure the title," Gregg said.
"It was just to get us through, the girls really had to lift."
Quirindi went into their next-to-last game of the tournament ranked first, with Tamworth trailing closely in second.
They needed to win one of their last two fixtures to secure their maiden title, but Gregg knew it would mean more if they clutched it against the town situated almost an hour's drive north.
"There's always been that little bit of a rivalry between Tamworth and Quirindi," he said.
"It meant quite a lot in that game, because they were sitting second at the time ... and they had a lot to play for as well, because if they'd beaten us, we would've been on level points going into the final round."
This Quirindi side had placed fourth at last year's State Titles, so they knew they could compete with other top teams.
But did Gregg expect them to go up there and win?
"We went in with no set goals in regards to where we would like to finish," he said.
"Everyone would like to win, but we had 16 games so we treated it as 16 grand finals over the course of the weekend. We thought we'll see where we sit from there.
"There was no real pressure in regards to where we wanted to finish."
