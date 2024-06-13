Fri-yay is here at least, here's what's making news

And happy Friday to you!
We'll kick start the end of the working week in court.
A man who is accused of injuring two police officers during a pursuit through Tamworth has faced court this week. Emma Downey has the latest.
Three New England rising stars named as finalists in training awards. The awards will be announced tonight. Rachel Clark found out a little bit more.
In local netball, Zac Lowe caught up with the Quirindi Netball Association under 15s. Did they win that game against Tamworth? Find out.
In education news, a career in surveying was opened up to local students on Thursday. Rachel Clark went along to find out what she could.
And finally, we take a dive into the latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report.
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.