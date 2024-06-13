Jacko's back: Brookman 'couldn't help' but return to the club he loves

When he moved back to Gunnedah earlier this year, Jacko Brookman thought the time was right for some rest and recuperation.
It had been a busy few years for the Queensland product. He had relocated from Gunnedah to Tamworth, and likewise made the shift in the Group 4 from the Bulldogs to the Roosters.
But his job at the Maules Creek mine necessitated a move back to Gunnedah, and so Brookman decided take the year off footy to "focus on work and other things".
"I couldn't get to training, so I just decided to have a year off," he said.
Eventually, however, the yearning for competition began to gnaw at Brookman.
Over the course of the last six months, he had stayed in touch with former teammate, Jordan Sharpe.
"He just messaged me and said 'Would you be interested in coming back?'" Brookman said.
It was not a hard decision to make.
He missed being around the club almost immediately, and said their brutal clash against Dungowan in round seven was "the final straw".
"I couldn't help myself. I love Kooty too much, and I love being around the boys," Brookman said.
"That's why I decided to come back."
Though he will not be consistently available for the Roosters due to his work, Brookman is willing to do whatever the club needs of him when he does have a weekend free.
To that end, he will play reserve grade against Gunnedah this Saturday - not that it bothers the big man.
"I'm happy to help wherever they need me, whether it be reggies, first grade, off the bench, I don't care," Brookman said.
That mentality is exactly why coach Mark Sheppard is happy to have him back.
"He's a big presence at the club and a lot of the guys look up to him," Sheppard said.
"He's a bigger body, which we've probably been lacking there a little bit. He's pretty straight up and down, and a very good front-rower."
At 31 years old, Brookman knows he is closer to the end of his sporting career than the beginning.
After some reflection, he decided that he had better make the most of the time he has left on the field, particularly as his son, Braydon, nears the start of his own rugby league journey.
"I just want to give back to the boys a bit and hopefully have another couple of years," Brookman said.
"I'm getting old now ... and my young bloke's playing footy next year too. So I've got to think about how many years I have left in my career before I focus on his."
But the question remains: is Braydon a Rooster in the making?
"Definitely."
