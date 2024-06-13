The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Six months of hard graft: Time off has 'made me a lot stronger', Ryan says

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 13 2024 - 11:19am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enja Ryan, seen here during her split decision victory over Kate McLaren in December, will fight for the first time in seven months on July 6. Picture by Bridget Bartlett Photography.
Enja Ryan, seen here during her split decision victory over Kate McLaren in December, will fight for the first time in seven months on July 6. Picture by Bridget Bartlett Photography.

Enja Ryan hasn't been seen inside the boxing ring since December 16 of last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.