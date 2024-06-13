Six months of hard graft: Time off has 'made me a lot stronger', Ryan says

Enja Ryan hasn't been seen inside the boxing ring since December 16 of last year.
In that time away, however, she has been anything but idle.
The 33-year-old has spent the last six months focusing on her business, working on new training techniques, and letting her body recover after a breakout year in 2023.
And now, with a fight booked against India's Archana Sharma for July 6, she is ready to show fans the best version of herself yet.
"It was good to give the body a bit of a break after such a massive year last year," Ryan said.
"We've worked on a lot, training's been really good, and the body's thanked me for taking the time to recover but also building on that foundation to do a lot of strength work.
"I've got a new strength and conditioning coach now, and she's been helping me do a lot with breath work, which has enhanced the weightlifting part of things and made me a lot stronger."
Ryan and Sharma will co-headline the Tamworth Clash of the Titans fight night card, but the Gunnedah-based boxer knows relatively little about her newest opponent.
Still unbeaten after three fights, Sharma has two knockouts and Ryan expects her to possess heavy hands and be "young, hungry, and looking for a good fight".
With her WBC Australasian title once again on the line, she is eager to put on a show for another big Tamworth crowd after a TKO win over Noppaket Srisawas at TRECC last July.
"I'm looking forward to it, it was a fantastic venue last time," Ryan said.
"It was really professionally run, and it gave a lot of the country boxers a feel for what it's like to fight in the city promotions."
At 20th in the women's welterweight global rankings, Ryan is prepared to start taking on more dangerous and experienced opponents.
And though she is careful not to look past Sharma, who she knows has the ability to end her night quickly if she takes the fight for granted, Ryan has one goal in mind she wants to tick off before the end of 2024.
"It'd be nice to get an international fight and travel overseas," she said.
