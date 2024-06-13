Man accused of injuring officers in pursuit to stay behind bars

A man accused of a raft of offences relating to theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and aggravated break-in stemming from an incident in which two police officers were injured, has not applied for bail.
Cameron Leith Wood, 28, appeared by video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court on Thursday, June 13, for a bail review, however, his solicitor said no bid would be made.
Magistrate Julie Soars formally refused bail.
Police allege the 28-year-old had attempted to break into a house in Calala before 10.30am, but was "confronted" by the owner, before he fled the scene in the stolen car.
It will be further alleged that Wood drove that car to Warral Road, where he clipped a parked car, before eventually coming to a stop at the intersection of Warral Road and Macgregor Street.
As officers approached the driver, the car was allegedly reversed into one officer, then driven forward hitting another.
Wood was also admitted to hospital suffering from minor injuries.
During a search of the Commodore police say they uncovered an amount of cannabis and a crystalised substance believed to be methylamphetamine.
The accused is facing 17 charges including: break and enter dwelling-house with intent (x2); steal property in dwelling-house; steal motor vehicle; aggravated enter dwelling w/i - use corporal violence; and common assault.
In relation to the pursuit the 28-year-old is also facing charges of: Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously; drive motor vehicle while licence suspended; not give particulars to other driver; use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention (x2); hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty (x2); possess prohibited drug (x3), and cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle (x2).
Ms Soars ordered Wood to appear again in Tamworth Local Court by video link on August 14.
In relation to a separate charge of possessing a prohibited drug, Wood has pleaded not guilty and will face Tamworth Local Court on August 5.
