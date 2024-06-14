Warren happy to hit the road and Grafton ready for The Thunderbolt

Have dog, will travel. That's the motto of many in the greyhound industry in NSW and it rings especially true with Warren Marriott.
"That's what they say about greyhound trainers isn't it?" Warren says. "I'm not shy about travelling and now, there's a bit more reason to hop in the car."
That reason was the recent announcement by GRNSW that from next month, an additional minimum of 56 meetings will be added to the calendar, all for Country Class greyhounds.
The meetings follow the announcement of GRNSW's 2024 Track Safety and Welfare Strategy. The new meetings will be scheduled on Saturday mornings and midweek at venues such as Goulburn, Dubbo, Wagga, Gunnedah, Taree and Muswellbrook.
The TAB meetings for Country Class greyhounds will offer more prize money per race than previously at equivalent non-TAB meetings, with maiden prize money to rise by up 45 per cent, and prize money for all other grades of racing rising by more than 70 per cent.
"I think it will be great to have that extra racing for low grade greyhounds. I've been in the sport for 35 years now and really, all I have had is low grade ones to be honest.
"I've had a good run since the end of last year, the best run I've ever had to be honest, so I'll just try to keep it going. But I am happy to travel to race."
Warren's great run in 2024 includes 17 winners from 80 starters at places such as Moree, Gunnedah, Dubbo, Coonamble and Temora.
Home for Warren is Neurea, about 20km south of Wellington. His nearest track is Dubbo, an hour away. But he's also competed at Gunnedah 300km away and Temora, 320km away.
Warren is a realist and knows he doesn't have champions in his kennel, but dogs capable of some success on TAB tracks, and others suited to the non-TAB track events. Over the years he's been quite happy to trek to non-TAB tracks and race, places such as Moree 190km away, Coonamble 230km, Coonabarabran 220km, Young 220km, even to the city to race at Potts Park 330km from home.
"I wouldn't mind going and having a look at Broken Hill one day too," he said. "I think it's about a 10-hour trip, but I see they are getting more racing too so it might be worth the drive."
GRNSW's Track Strategy, with a focus on greyhound welfare, safety and sustainability of the industry, includes new straight tracks at Wagga and Tamworth, and significant track upgrades at many venues, improvements all intended for better, safer tracks and racing.
Non-TAB tracks at Moree, Coonamble, Young and Tamworth are planned for closure, with a period of transition negotiated with clubs and communities to implement those changes.
"We understand there have been questions around how the lower-tier greyhounds would find suitable racing when Non-TAB tracks are closed, but I am pleased to say that GRNSW maintains its absolute focus of intention to cater for this class of greyhound," GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay said.
"In the current financial year there were 56 non-TAB race meetings scheduled, and moving ahead in the next year's calendar there will be a minimum of 56 Country Class TAB meetings programmed specifically for greyhounds which would have likely been nominated for those types of meetings."
A Queenslander claimed the State's richest race the Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase, another one claimed the world's richest distance event the Ladbrokes 715. Now another interstater is chasing NSW riches.
Jay Is Jay took out the $1 million MDC at Wentworth Park back in October last year, then in May this year Valpolicella headed south across the border to claim the $500,000 staying event at Ladbrokes Gardens.
Now South Australian sprinter Cash On Delivery is looking to take out the Ladbrokes Thunderbolt at Grafton, the world's richest shortcourse greyhound event.
Trained at Lewiston - about 55km north of Adelaide - by Cameron Forshaw, Cash On Delivery, led throughout in the fastest of four heats at Grafton on June 9, and will look to qualify for the $75,000 to the winner final in Sunday's semi-finals.
The win was the 13th in a row for Cash On Delivery, although it was his first start in two months having to overcome the tearing of a monkey muscle back in April.
Another impressive Grafton heat winner and another interstate raider was the Anthony Azzopardi-trained Bumpy Gold.
Thunderbolt heats were run at Wagga, Ladbrokes Gardens, Dubbo, Bulli, Gosford, Richmond, Goulburn, and finally Grafton, with four greyhounds qualifying from each venue for the semi-finals.
Four semis will now be held on June 16 with first and second in each advancing to the final to be held on June 22.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
