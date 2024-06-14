Warren happy to hit the road and Grafton ready for The Thunderbolt

Warren is a realist and knows he doesn't have champions in his kennel, but dogs capable of some success on TAB tracks, and others suited to the non-TAB track events. Over the years he's been quite happy to trek to non-TAB tracks and race, places such as Moree 190km away, Coonamble 230km, Coonabarabran 220km, Young 220km, even to the city to race at Potts Park 330km from home.