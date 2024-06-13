Three New England rising stars named as finalists in training awards

A Walaaybaa ranger, a student nurse, and a Tamworth council worker have all been named as finalists for the New England NSW Regional Training Awards.
Hank Flett, a Walaaybaa ranger, has been nominated for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year; 17-year-old Erica Bizant has been nominated for School-based Apprentice/Trainee of the Year, and council worker Sarah Janson is up for Trainee of the Year.
All three told the Leader, they are grateful for the nomination, as it showcased the different educational pathways available in our community.
Mr Flett completed a Certificate III in Conservation and Ecosystem Management, with a focus on Aboriginal practices.
He said the knowledge gained has been valuable in his day-to-day work.
"The course was awesome in understanding how to look after country and how I could see it change," he said.
"A lot of that involved plant identification, cultural burns, and an understanding of how to look after sites."
The proud Gomeroi man has worked as a Walaaybaa ranger since the program launched over a year ago.
Mr Flett said the rangers focus on site regeneration and conservation around plants and native habitats.
"We have been able to put into practice erosion control for some of our sites; we have planted over 100 trees and have plans to plant 5000 trees out near Chaffey Dam," he said.
Through his work, Mr Flett has become a mentor for many young members of the Aboriginal community, sharing his knowledge of cultural burns.
Now, Mr Flett's aspirations have expanded to university where he wants to complete a bachelor's in environmental science.
He encourages any young person to explore alternative educational pathways, especially if school is not for them.
Before Erica Bizant had finished primary school, she took on the responsibility of caring for her grandmother during her battle with Motor Neurone Diease (MND).
Erica said most afternoons, she could be found at her grandmother's house.
"I was in and out of the hospital with my Nan," she said.
"Being able to see the nurses and what they did for her really opened my eyes and made me want to pursue a career in nursing."
Erica completed a Certificate III in Health and has become an Assistant in Nursing (AIN) at Qurindi Hospital throughout her final year at Quirindi High School.
She has found work in a rural hospital "quite incredible," as she has taken on a leadership role in her workplace.
"We do deal with a lot of nurses shortage, and I'm always on my feet and helping. It is chaotic, but I love it," she said.
After her final exams, Erica plans to attend the University of Newcastle and study to become a registered nurse (RN).
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) worker Sarah Janson has a passion for horticulture and animal care.
Her dedication has earned her a nomination for the coveted Trainee of the Year.
Ms Janson has completed a Certificate III in Captive Animals, which she undertook before commencing her TRC traineeship in the Sports and Recreation team.
Operations manager of sport and recreation, Anton Logan, said since Ms Janson had commenced her traineeship, her dedication and innovative ideas had shone through.
"During her traineeship, Sarah has made so many significant contributions to improving the way we operate," he said.
"Sarah developed a comprehensive plant database at the Tamworth Regional Botanic Gardens, which will be an invaluable reference for the garden's future development."
She joined the council team in 2022 and has taken on responsibilities at the Marsupial Park, including the supervision and training of volunteers on animals, and the importance of natural improvement.
A TRC spokesperson said Ms Janson's nomination highlighted the success of traineeships in the region.
The awards presentation will be held on Friday, June 14, at the Tamworth Town Hall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.