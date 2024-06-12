Rugby player in critical condition after injury in representative game

A PLAYER from Far North Coast was seriously injured at the New South Wales Country rugby union championships at Tamworth.
NSW Ambulance media confirmed a male in his 30s was taken to hospital from Scully Park on June 9.
An ambulance arrived at the scene around 10.30am in response to reports of a neck injury.
NSW Country Rugby Union executive officer Stephen O'Brien said Rugby Australia's Serious Incident Protocol was immediately initiated.
"Rugby Australia and NSW Country Rugby Union, Far North Coast are providing support to the player and his partner," O'Brien said.
"Further support will be offered to affected players, officials and first responders.
"Far North Coast Rugby Union, NSWCRU and Rugby Australia will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so."
Far North Coast rugby union president Ben Carroll confirmed the player is in a stable, but critical condition.
"Out of respect for him and his family we are not releasing his name or details of his club at this stage," Carroll said.
"He is being cared for in hospital and is in a stable but critical condition.
"We should know more in the coming days."
The Far North Coast open men's team was playing Hunter in a playoff for third at the championships.
They game continued with Hunter winning 17-13.
