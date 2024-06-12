Have a cow: rural resident furious with council over cattle grid dispute

Michael Hancock has beef with the local government and after a year of back-and-forth he's losing hope for any kind of resolution.
"I've spoken to workers, to customer service, everybody I can get a hold of," Mr Hancock says.
He alleges Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) made a mistake while grading the road near his house a bit more than a year ago, causing a cattle grid at the front of his property to be filled with dirt.
"I didn't notice they'd filled the grid in until right near the end. I think it was near the third or fourth day of them grading the road," the homeowner said.
Mr Hancock lives on a small farm in Watsons Creek, near the edge of the Tamworth LGA. He says the filled-in grid wasn't a big issue at first, but getting TRC to do anything about it has been worse than pulling teeth.
First he tried speaking with the road workers. He says they were professional, apologetic, and always "do great work grading the road," but ultimately couldn't help him.
"They said I need to ring Tamworth council because they can't fix it without a work order," Mr Hancock said.
After calling TRC directly the rural resident says he was advised to send a formal request via email, but he hit a snag.
"I tried to write it a couple of times, but I just couldn't get it down, couldn't word it properly. As I said I've got brain damage," Mr Hancock said.
More than a decade ago Mr Hancock, a former truckie, suffered a severe injury which caused permanent damage to four of his vertebrae.
To this day he has mobility issues and merely sitting down can cause pain.
He was able to buy his home in Watsons Creek thanks to a work injury damages settlement, but he says that money has long since dried up.
Mr Hancock's wife also has a medical issue which prevents her from working, and he says their disability benefits are barely enough to keep their kids fed, let alone hire contractors to dig up a cattle grid.
Finally, after speaking directly with TRC councillors at a catch-up session in Manilla, Mr Hancock thought he'd finally found salvation.
"They said they'd contact the road maintenance directorate of the council and get them to come down, lift up the grid, and dig it all out. I couldn't thank them enough," he said.
But about two weeks later Mr Hancock was instead delivered a crushing blow. A letter from TRC arrived in the mail essentially denying all responsibility.
"Council staff advise under the Roads Act it is the property owner's responsibility to maintain 20m of roadway either side of the cattle grid also clean out and maintain their cattle grids," the letter read.
"Council's policy is that the grader should not grade within 20m either side of a cattle ramp."
Mr Hancock says he was devastated. Digging out dozens of kilograms of dirt would be a herculean task for anyone, let alone someone with permanent spinal damage.
"I'm not even asking them to come out especially for me, just to bring a chain and pull up the grid next time they come to grade the road. They come every six months," he said.
When contacted, a TRC spokesperson said council will not make a public comment, but assured the Leader that the "relevant staff" are following up on the issue.
Meanwhile, wandering bovines have been tearing through Mr Hancock's property like a hurricane.
"They've smashed multiple holes in my fence. Just two days ago I discovered a massive hole up the back of the property, and I can't afford to repair it," he said.
Mr Hancock's next-door neighbour doesn't live at the rural property full-time, meaning it can take quite a bit of time for the cows to be collected.
