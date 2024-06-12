Why is Michael so cranky over a filled-in cattle grid?

And say hello to Michael. He has a bit to say about a cattle grid on his property, that's well, not working as it should. Jonathan Hawes has those details.
Tamworth Regional Council has agreed to fund Dolly Parton's Imagination Library for another two years, but improved literacy for local children comes at a significant cost, and the local council will be asking the state government to chip in, as Jonathan Hawes found out.
In local sport, Samantha Newsam caught up with Logan Spinks and Kaiden Lahrs who have been named in the NSW under 19s men's squad to face Queensland at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday June 20.
And just for fun, here's a list of the most common baby names, for newborn Australians. Did yours make it?
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.