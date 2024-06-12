From Inverell to Terrigal: Scott Worgen spreads awareness about blood donations

Scott Worgen has embarked on a walking journey to get everyone's blood pumping.
The Inverell-born man will complete a 600km walk from Inverell to his family home in Terrigal as part of the Bush to Beach for SJ [Sienna] campaign, which aims to spread awareness about how vital blood donations are for cancer patients.
On Wednesday, June 12, Mr Worgen dropped by the Tamworth Lifeblood Centre to thank all the donors for giving blood or plasma.
Four days in and Mr Worgen said he has already faced a few challenges, but what has kept him going is his daughter, Sienna, whose leukaemia diagnosis inspired the campaign.
"I am facetiming her all the time on the walk," he said.
"I'm Facetiming whenever I can, even though reception is a bit spotty at times, and she is loving it."
Since Sienna was diagnosed in August 2023 she has received 30 blood transfusions as part of her treatment.
Mr Worgen said it's highlighted to him the importance of blood donations.
"But then, seeing all the other kids at the Westmead Children's Hospital with cancer and what the blood donations mean to them too," he said.
"I don't think many Aussies know the importance of blood donations and the difference it can make to people going through not only cancer treatment but other related illnesses."
One in three Aussies will require blood during their lifetime; however, only three per cent donate blood when up to 60 per cent are eligible.
It has been a rough time for Sienna and her family, but Mr Worgen is grateful for everyone who has donated blood.
"The tough period is behind her," he said.
"She is past the intense treatment phase, so she is now in the maintenance phase and she still has a long way to go."
The Bush to Beach for Sienna campaign has coincided with National Blood Week.
Lifeblood Group account manager for Northern NSW, Scott Morrison, expressed how important it is for Lifeblood to get 33,000 donors a week to keep up with national demand.
"It is an ongoing thing and we need to get that awareness out there," he said.
"For blood and plasma donations, only two or three per cent actually go to road or trauma accident victims, while 34 per cent go to cancer patients."
