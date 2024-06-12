Manilla's vintage machinery display turns back the hands of time

Another highlight was Ross and Peta Taylor's 1914 Marshall portable steam engine. It was manufactured at Gainsborough, England, and delivered to Australia on April 20, 1914. It is 8 HP, has a 19-inch bore, and has a 12-inch stroke. It was originally used in a copper and gold mine at Bogan Gate. Ross and Peta purchased the machine in 2017, and it took three years to restore.

