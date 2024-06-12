Origin calling: Spinks, Lahrs named in Blues' 19s squad for Queensland clash

Ten months after they ran out together in the green and gold, Logan Spinks and Kaiden Lahrs could be lining up together in the NSW blue.
The 2023 Australian Schoolboys team-mates have been named in the NSW under 19s men's squad to face Queensland at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday June 20.
It continues what has been a whirlwind last 12 months for the good mates and Farrer alums, who were this time last year preparing for the under-18 national secondary schools championships.
Lahrs has been named to come off the bench, while Spinks is one of three reserves.
The former's selection comes two weeks after he was named 18th man for the North Queensland Cowboys' for their clash against the Roosters, and 15 years after his father, former Raiders enforcer Tom Lahrs - Learoyd-Lahrs as he was known then - made his State of Origin debut.
Called up for the final game of the 2009 series, he would go on to play all three games the following year.
Regarded as one of the best emerging middle forwards in the country, after inking a new three-year deal with the Cowboys last year, Lahrs junior, was elevated to the NRL squad - as a supplementary list (development) player - ahead of this season.
"Every day it's still a bit weird, going in there and training full-time [and] knocking around with fellas that you've looked up to for a while. It's a good feeling," he said, speaking to the Leader recently, about training alongside the likes of Valentine Holmes, Scott Drinkwater, Jeremiah Nanai and Jason Taumalolo.
An NRL career as long been his dream: he "didn't really have a plan B - it was only really plan A".
Same Spinks, who is presently on a train-and-trial contract with the Canterbury Bulldogs but will move onto a supplementary contract for 2025 and 2026.
"Playing in the NRL has been my biggest dream ever since I was little," he told the Leader in early 2023.
Presently playing Jersey Flegg, he has been named at 12 for their trip to Fiji this coming Saturday.
The NSW side will be coached by former Bulldogs skipper, and legend, Andrew Ryan, and be chasing their third straight win over their Queensland counterparts.
