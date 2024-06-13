Ag careers day gives students lots of options

Tamworth and Armidale Careers Advisors Network (TADCAN) Agricultural Careers Expo was held on Thursday, June 6 at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School.
It is the 6th biannual event, with some exciting hands-on workshops, demonstrations and events throughout the day.
Over 1200 students traveled from as north as Tenterfield, from the coast and out west to experience the expo, showcasing an abundance of enthusiastic exhibitors in Agricultural career pathways, employer opportunities, tertiary providers and industry experts.
The students were able to speak one-on-one with exhibitors in relation to their industry and field and attend scheduled workshops which included hands on demonstrations of watch dog trials, sheep shearing, axe chopping, drone flying, farrier work and helicopter pilots helping the students open up to discussions about their aspirations.
Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School Principle Clint Gallagher said the Agricultural Careers Expo is an outstanding opportunity for our youth to discover the diversity of employment prospects in the agricultural sector and create connections with future employers.
"Farrer is grateful to all of the exhibitors for their time and expertise, and to the visiting schools for travelling to support this unique event," he said.
Sam Miles Branch manager of Double R Tamworth said it was a great day put on by the school and TADCAN and great to see a large pool of students from all over NSW attending.
"These events really benefit the Tamworth region and the industry as a whole through local exposure and networking opportunities," he said.
Mr Miles said he found the interaction from all schools was very positive and he was excited to see many girls and boys interested in discussing Double R's apprenticeship programs.
He said a highlight of the day was meeting some of his current customers' kids and making a connection to the next generation of agricultural workers.
Mr Gallagher also commented on the variety of different opportunities that were on show for the day and how inspiring it was to see the future of the industry in great hands through new and reliable technologies coming forward each day in the agricultural sector.
