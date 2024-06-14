Idyllic living awaits at Willow Tree

4 beds | 2 baths | 4 cars
Here, you can enjoy all the delights of rural living: space, privacy, and idyllic views. This home has it all.
Elegantly styled and flooded with natural light, this home offers separate living areas with formal and informal options. While being practical, the house is also a perfect retreat for entertaining.
Listing agent Jessica Slade from LAWD said the property would suit families seeking space as well as rural downsizers.
"This beautiful family home, with a timeless faade, is situated on an easily maintainable block of about 2.36 hectares," she said.
The renovated kitchen is spacious and features stone benchtops, a gas cooktop, dual ovens, and a walk-in pantry, perfect for day-to-day practicality or hosting friends and family.
There are sizeable bedrooms with built-in robes, and the main bedroom is a true retreat of its own, with French doors leading to the verandah, a generous walk-in wardrobe and a private ensuite.
The home has ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning and a combustion wood fire for year-round comfort.
The wrap-around verandah, with timber-framed doors and windows, adds to the home's charm and warmth.
The property is stylish and inviting, and is surrounded by tasteful, low-maintenance gardens and lawns that stretch as far as the eye can see.
There are multiple outdoor entertaining areas where you can soak in the country views. On warm summer days, you can take a dip in the container pool. In the winter, there is an inviting fire pit area where you can warm your hands.
The two paddocks on the eastern side of the property offer room for a pony or poddy calf and a separate dog enclosure is tucked away, ensuring the security of your beloved pet throughout the day.
Other features include a double-lockup garage and a three-kilowatt solar system, town water connection, secure fencing, broadband internet, and a bitumen driveway.
The idyllic village of Willow Tree is set at the gateway to New England and the Northwest.
"Willow Tree is located on the New England Highway and has cafes, art galleries and an award-winning hotel and restaurant (Graze). Situated about 340 kilometres from Sydney and 73 kilometres from Tamworth, Willow Tree offers a village lifestyle with easily accessible conveniences of larger regional centres," said Jessica.
Although in a semi-rural area, the property is serviced by school buses, mail and offers town water. The local primary school is about two kilometres away, while secondary schools are close by at either Quirindi, Tamworth or Scone.
