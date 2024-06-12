Distance runners ready to lace up for zone cross-country trials

Primary and secondary students from across the region are preparing to go the distance this Thursday.
More than 600 will make tracks to Coolah for the North West Regional Cross-Country trials.
The primary trials will feature runners representing 11 zones and incorporating 113 schools, and get underway with the 8/9 years boys 2km event.
The Tamworth zone team will be comprised of students from 13 of the zone's 23 primary schools.
Tamworth Public has the biggest contingent with 15, followed by Nemingha (6), Timbumburi (4), Tamworth South (4), Tintinhull (3), Westdale (3), Oxley Vale (2), Hillvue (2), Tamworth West (2), Kootingal (2), Barraba (2), Attunga (2) and Currabubula (1).
The eight primary-aged events will be followed by the 12 secondary-aged events, ranging in distance from 3km to 6km.
Held around the Coolah Golf Course, the first six place-getters in each age division will qualify to compete at the State Championships, which will be staged at the Sydney Equestrian Centre on July 23 (primary) and 24 (secondary).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.