Authorities waging war against anti-social behaviour

AUTHORITIES have clamped down on a wave of anti-social behaviour reported across Inverell.
The town's "barred from one, barred from all" policy has been ramped up following reports of rowdy behaviour at a number of venues.
Details of offenders have been uploaded on to BarBoss, a national register of patrons banned from premises. Inverell RSM has introduced patron photos on entry technology and is mulling the introduction of non glass after 10pm.
Inverell Mayor Paul Harmon said there had been significant discussion on the level of anti-social behaviour within the community.
In one incident earlier this year, forensic police were called to a pub after a "glassing". Taxi drivers reported an increase in harassment, while a number of venues reported "suspicious looking characters casing their venues and advised other venues to be vigilant", according to minutes from the Inverell and district liquor consultative committee.
Mayor Harmon said the behaviour had been disappointing, however, was now largely under control.
"A number of individuals have been dealt with by the authorities and have been banned from a number of different venues," Mayor Harmon said.
"It was the kind of unacceptable behaviour we did not want in our community and we acted quickly to stop it."
Council has upped the ante on its "barred from one, barred from all" policy, where patrons are barred for between three months and life from all pubs and clubs in the shire, including the Inverell Jockey Club, depending on the severity of the act.
"We're putting more social media posts about the ban and on a more regular basis, we want to make sure we don't tolerate any anti-social behaviour," Mayor Harmon said.
Meanwhile, Inverell RSM suggested other venues explore the facial recognition technology that had worked well for the club.
Inverell acting Inspector Tim Atkins said police had not noticed an increase in requests for assistance with patrons at the local pubs and clubs.
"Especially as the weather cools down there is generally a reduction in alcohol related issues," Inspector Atkins said.
"Sometimes, unfortunately, there are some that display behaviour that is not acceptable and not will not be tolerated in our community.
"The police support the local liquor accord and local pubs and clubs with the barred from one barred from all initiative."
The spike in anti-social behaviour followed a crime wave that tore through the town earlier this year.
In February, police officers responded to 25 offences and laid five charges.
Offences included breaking into homes, cars and even breaking into a shipping container in Ring Street.
Goods stolen included tools, mobile phones, cash, Playstation consoles, cigarettes and a car.
The Inverell liquor consultative committee plays an advisory role to Council.
Its members include representatives from Inverell's clubs and pubs, as well as police and council staff.
