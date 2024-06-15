We have unfinished business you and I

Streaming services.
I bet those two words just sent shivers down your spine. And they should, because they lead directly to 'unfinished business'.
I mean, let's face it, you either know what you're doing, or you end up spending hours in front of the telly surfing channels, and genres within channels, only to head off to bed without having watched anything at all. Zilch, nada!
But that's not even what I mean by unfinished business.
Say you mange to negotiate the plethora of channels, the genres within channels, and then the multitude of choices beyond that, and you actually find something you 'might' want to watch.
You get five, ten, fifteen, thirty minutes in and decide it's not for you after all. So you turn it off and go to bed. Completely unsatisfied I might add.
What happens to that list of programs. The list that says 'continue watching for Fiona'.
No! It's not an option. I turned it off for a reason. I am not going to give it a second chance.
But now I don't know how to get rid of it.
I struggled to make a household when Netflix had the recent crackdown on multiple users. I realised - after some considerable time - that my TV was too old to complete the steps that I needed to add an ipad, a phone etc ...
I struggle to turn off the captions .. even though these days they can prove useful. Did I say that aloud?
What is this list of programs I have discarded, that I have tossed aside like .. well, like programs I don't want to watch? Where do they go? They don't disappear. They stay on my list like reminders of bad choices past. And the list is getting longer. Read into that what you will!
I am one of those people who simply can't leave things unfinished. I can't mow half the lawn; I can't leave dishes on the sink unwashed; I have to work out how to get rid of those programs from my list of 'continue watching for Fiona', even if it kills me.
So if anyone has any great ideas do let me know! Maybe I will just go and ride a bike instead.
Do you feel like this email is 'incomplete'?
Happy reading and enjoy the rest of your weekend.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
