The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Statewide judiciary created to tackle abuse, but referees' strike continues

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
June 11 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Group 10 Referees Association president and PMP referee Bryce Hotham at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium on June 2. Picture by Nick Guthrie
Group 10 Referees Association president and PMP referee Bryce Hotham at Mudgee's Glen Willow Stadium on June 2. Picture by Nick Guthrie

A new statewide judiciary has been created to deal with issues of dissent and abuse towards officials in rugby league competitions across the state.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.