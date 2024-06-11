Popular international grocery store to reopen after fire

Making news this fine Wednesday ...
After a building fire in April a popular Asian supermarket is on the move in Tamworth. Jonathan Hawes caught up with the owner about his planned relocation and reopening.
Rachel Clark has the latest on a new development planned for Dean Street. The serviced apartments will provide short-term housing for healthcare workers.
Do you know of a deserving business? Nominations for the North West New England Business Awards are now open. Jonathan Hawes has all the details here.
Emma Downey went to a very special - and delicious - event at Calrossy Anglican School on Tuesday. It was a multi-generational 'bake off'. Watch the video.
And in local sport, Samantha Newsam caught up with the Central North under 18 girls who were crowned 2024 NSW Country champions.
Happy reading and have a great Wednesday!
Fiona Ferguson, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.