Supermarket makes a move after fire damage closes Peel Street building

A much-loved international grocery store recently struck by tragedy is getting ready to start a new life in a new part of town.
Owner of Virk Supermarket Nav Virk says he's close to finalising the store's new location and opening date, and if all goes well he should be ready to announce them next week.
It's great news for former regulars of the Peel Street store which was forced to close in April after a fire tore through the business. No one was injured and the incident was not treated as suspicious by police.
For years Virk Supermarket has been one of the few places in Tamworth you can find products from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Fiji, South Africa, Pakistan, and more, all under the same roof.
Mr Virk says the new-and-improved store will offer fresh-cooked Pacific Islander and Indian food in addition to normal supermarket services.
"Our new location will have cooked food for takeaway on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, then see how we go. We've got a great response on Facebook and we're looking forward to it," he said.
As for the old CBD premises, the building's future isn't set in stone.
The owner of the building at 533 Peel Street told the Leader an insurance company is still assessing the extent of the fire damage.
"We haven't heard anything back from the builders yet. We're waiting on an answer and working through the insurance. I'm in the hands of the insurer, basically," the owner said.
"For now we're just taking the front awning down for safety."
Mr Virk said though he'll miss the old location, more than anything he's excited to get back to serving his loyal community of customers again.
"That's the main reason to come back. Everyone was checking in on us and calling and supporting us," he said.
"We've been in Tamworth for four years and serving more than 50 communities from our shop. People have been telling us they can't find our food anywhere else so we have to come back."
