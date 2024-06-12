Fun for all the family in lead up to holidays

As we move closer to the end of term let's start planning for school holidays. So with this in mind, this week is all about the kids and their families! Including a show during the school holidays.
If you're looking for an engaging, slightly quirky family show, Whalebone is for you!
Set within a place called the 'Depository', Whalebone follows a solitary worker as he tries to safeguard human stories, memories and emotions in a data-driven world where AI and machines are going rouge and making more and more decisions for us.
Featuring dazzling video and computer animations, flying objects and a pinch of circus - this richly visual theatrical experience takes kids and adults alike on a rollercoaster ride filled with eccentric contraptions, strange machinery and clunky inventions, including the world's first half human juggling machine!
Performed by the imaginative mind of clown, tinkerer, inventor and comedian Jens Altheimer. Stay for the Q&A after the show with the opportunity to check out all the contraptions!
At the Capitol Theatre Wednesday 19 June at 6pm, Thursday 20 June at 10:30am and 12:30pm.
Written and performed by The Listies! Hilarious, fabulous fun for the whole family!
For over a decade the award winning Listies have been touring the world and doing shows for literally gazillions of kidults - that's kids and their adults. Now it's Tamworth's turn!
Make Some Noise is a comedy concert for humans aged 4-400. Join the maestros of mirth Rich and Matt, as they belt out a bunch of songs with the LOLs turned up to 11.
This is a party for your ears and both of them are invited!
Please note: Some sudden loud noises, lasers and smoke effects and dads dancing.
Recommended for ages 4-400 (dinosaurs allowed)
This is a perfect way to spend some time during the school holidays and there is a special family deal for this! There are 2 shows only at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday 16 July at 11am and 1:30pm.
An Erth Visual & Physical Inc production
A place to keep the most precious things. A place to embrace the awe and wonder of nature.
ARC presents intimate, magical encounters with rare and vulnerable species, raising important questions about our collective and individual relationship with nature and loss.
Showcasing exquisite puppetry, an enigmatic host, audience interaction and a world of rare and exotic animals, ARC is a profound experience that embraces the natural world and the creatures that call this place Earth.
For kids ages 5+ and their families. This beautiful and moving performance can be seen at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday 3 September and Wednesday 4 September.
