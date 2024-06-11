Calrossy tastes sweet success in the first Bupa Bake Off

Everyone is familiar with the hectic pace of the Masterchef kitchen on television, and it was just as busy in the Calrossy Food Technology room on Tuesday, June 11, during the first Bupa Bake Off between Calrossy Anglican School and Tamworth High School students.
While much younger than the competitors on Masterchef the six teams of students were just as keen to produce the best set of cupcakes within 90 minutes.
Calrossy Anglican School careers adviser Charles Impey said they had a range of ingredients and "a bit of poetic licence to create their own flavours and varieties" to create "a taste sensation" for the judges.
At the end of 90 minutes, bragging rights went to Calrossy students Annika McCulloch, Emily Tongue, and Harmony Phillips with banana cupcakes featuring vanilla frosting.
Judges - Bakers Association of Australia executive officer Tony Smith, TAFE NSW tourism and experience services team leader Matthew McAllister and Tamworth TAFE baking teacher Stuart Hawke - described the texture of the top cupcakes as "perfect".
Mr Impey said the bake off was "all about reinvigorating excitement and interest" among students in what Australia's baking industry has to offer.
"We hope this program, or something similar in schools, might become national," he said.
Australia is experiencing a shortage of bakers.
"We [the baking industry] want to work with the NSW Education department to help engage students and promote career pathways into the baking industry," Mr Smith said.
"The skills shortages are not just in baking, but also mechanics, and chefs ... many trades, and there are plenty of students that are quite gifted and valuable to trade right across Australia."
Mr McAllister said TAFE was keen to share pathway and employment opportunities with the students.
"It's vital to talk to young people as they are making career decisions and exploring where their passion is," he said.
"Having the chance to guide young people and put them in touch with employers who are looking for apprentices or people to work with is a helping hand we can offer."
Tamworth High Year 10 student Isabella Coe has hopes of one day owning and operating a patisserie of her own.
While not currently a Food Technology student, Isabella is hoping to pick up the elective subject next term.
Bupa resident Betty Urquhart watched the competition with interest.
Her advice to the students: "don't burn what you are making".
The 93-year-old was an avid home cook, loved to make a date slice, plain butter cake or fruit cake, and made plenty of wedding, anniversary and birthday cakes through the years.
"I'm sure the students did well today, and I'm looking forward to tasting what they produce with a nice cuppa after."
TAFE offers three qualifications to enter the baking industry: bread, cake and pastry, and a combined trade for the aforementioned.
