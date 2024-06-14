5 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This captivating home is prominently positioned on a spacious 632m corner allotment on one of East Tamworth's premier streets.
It has a commanding presence and the added advantage of rear access.
Featuring five bedrooms and two bathrooms, the home provides ample space for comfortable family living.
The interior design showcases a timeless white aesthetic, harmoniously paired with polished timber floors throughout, creating a bright and inviting atmosphere.
A covered front balcony adds to the home's charm, offering a serene space for relaxation with sweeping views of the surroundings.
Spanning two levels, the home's impressive proportions cater to the ultimate family lifestyle and entertaining needs.
The ground floor houses a spacious study, perfect for a home office or a quiet reading area.
Additionally, two separate living areas ensure ample space for family activities and entertainment, catering to various needs and occasions.
The convenience of a two-car garage is complemented by rear yard access on this corner block, enhancing the property's practicality.
Reverse-cycle air-conditioning ensures year-round comfort in every season.
Set in a highly sought-after location, this sensational home promises a blend of elegance, space, and functionality.
Embrace the lifestyle that comes with this exceptional property, where every detail has been thoughtfully considered for your ultimate comfort and enjoyment.
Call today to make an appointment to view.
