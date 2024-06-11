Another apartment complex proposed near Tamworth hospital

A multi-level, serviced apartment block is proposed to share a boundary with an already-approved housing development in Dean Street.
Tamworth businessman Jye Segboer confirmed to the Leader they are set to break ground on his apartment complex at 23-27 Dean Street, North Tamworth next month.
And now an application for development consent has been submitted to Tamworth Regional Council, detailing plans for 15 studios and six multi-roomed apartments located next door, at 21 Dean Street.
The $8.3 million serviced apartment complex will provide "flexible" and "practical" accommodation for visiting medical practitioners at Tamworth hospital.
"The cost-effective, short-term accommodation for medical professionals in close proximity to the proposed health precinct, which is precisely what the plan is intended to achieve," the report states.
The existing residential home will be demolished to make way for the three storey complex, which will include 12 standard studios, and three accessible ones, as well as four, one-bedroom and two, two-bedroom apartments.
The report states the inclusion of "larger accommodation options" will support those who have relocated to the area, but are yet to secure long-term accommodation.
The complex will also provide more accommodation options for the city's influx of tourists.
"The inclusion of a range of accommodation types is intended to address as much of the identified demand as possible by providing greater flexibility in housing configurations," the Statement of Environmental Effects reads.
All the units will include living/kitchen/dining area, bathrooms, verandahs, and covered car parking.
In total, there will be 24 car parking spots at the complex, with alternative transport options located close by.
Post-construction, the complex will be managed by a Tamworth local "who will provide administration, cleaning, servicing, and laundry facilities".
The report states the building will generate "positive economic and social impacts" on the wider community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.