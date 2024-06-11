'Like family': Volunteer scores emotional win at Mallawa

It doesn't matter where it happens but when a small-time trainer scores a win with a much-loved horse, there's no doubting it is memorable.
That was certainly the case for Inverell trainer Brodie Fenton when Volunteer scored a win by nearly two lengths at Mallawa on Saturday.
Ridden by Tamworth-based apprentice Todd Bailey, the six-year-old galloper stormed home for a win in the Class 2 1000 metre event.
It brought up Fenton's third career win and he was understandably emotional.
"My last winner before yesterday was Love sick at Moree in July 2021, so almost three years ago," he said.
Love Sick also was Fenton's first and only other winner since he began training.
His journey with Volunteer began in late 2022.
The son of War Chant began had previously been under the care of Chris Waller, then Paul Shailer, followed by Michael Morrison until he landed in Inverell.
He had scored his only win in October 2021 under Waller.
His record under Fenton had been promising with a handful of places and a bit of "bad luck" until Saturday's win.
Volunteer was third-up after a strong fourth in Armidale's full TAB meeting on May 28.
"He actually surprised me with his run at Armidale I knew he was a little underdone but with that run under his belt I knew fitness wasn't a issue this time around," Fenton said.
"I always knew he was going to be extremely hard to beat as long as he handled the dirt track,but he was given a gun ride by Todd Bailey which helped."
Fenton runs the stable alongside his family and it was important to everyone involved.
"This win was honestly the most emotional," he said.
"This little horse is like family.
"He's given 100 per cent every start but he takes a bit of managing.
"He's also had a lot of bad luck so to see him finally get the win he deserves means the most to me.
"It also gives the team a boost. There's been times over the past year or so that I was considering taking a break but I knew I would have a change in luck one day."
