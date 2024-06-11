Baritone says thanks for launching international career

BARITONE Ziggy Harris is returning from Montreal for a one-off "thank you" concert to Armidale, where he launched his international career.
Harris, 24, has spent the past year performing in Weimar, Germany and in Canada, in leading productions of Mozart, Handel and Massenet operas.
He played the title role in Mozart's Don Giovanni in historic Weimar and will return in August to perform as The Count in The Marriage of Figaro.
This will be his third stint with the Studio in Weimar, having performed as Papageno in The Magic Flute in 2022.
Before that, he will perform a special recital with pianist Dr Robert Manley at the Hoskins Centre in Armidale, on Saturday June 15.
"It's been a hectic and fulfilling year, performing in Europe and North America while studying for my Masters of Music," Harris said.
"But it was made possible by the support and tutelage I received in Armidale from NECOM, TAS and of course, my parents Kath and Jen.
"With this recital in Armidale, I want to show my appreciation for everything they have done for me. I have taken what they have taught me and am doing my best to succeed in a highly competitive arena."
Harris was educated at TAS, where he fostered a love of music.
Upon leaving school, he relocated to Sydney and studied at the Conservatorium, having been awarded the Pete Davidson and Patrician Long Scholarships.
Harris subsequently graduated with a Bachelor in Music (Performance) with Distinction.
"In Canada, while studying for my masters I have performed as Cadmus in Semele by Handel, the Master of Ceremonies in Cendrillon by Massenet and covered Dandini in La Cenerentola by Rossini," Harris said.
He has also performed in recitals of Histoires Naturelles by Ravel, the Rickert-Lieder by Mahler and a world premiere of contemporary Canadian composer Sylvia Rickard's song cycle titled Answering the Call.
He placed third in Quebec's Classival competition.
Closer to home, Harris was a choral scholar for the choir of Christ Church St Laurence and has been a guest artist with the Armidale Symphony Orchestra, Fiori Musicali Armidale, as well as the Blue Mountains' Phoenix Choir.
"My training really started when I was four with violin lessons," Harris said.
On Saturday, Harris and Manley will be performing The Toreador Song by Bizet, arias by Mozart, Britten and Gounod, as well as Rckert-Lieder by Mahler.
