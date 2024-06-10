Nurses and midwives are at the end of their tether

How was your long weekend? Good, I hope, despite the dismal weather early on in the piece.
So in a shortened week, we'd better get straight to business.
Council is also back at it tonight. The agenda is quite small, but there's a few things that will be determined, including an ongoing funding request for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Rachel Clark caught up with the new executive principal at Peel High School. Fiona Jackson has 30 years' experience in public education, and says she's "proud" to be a public educator.
A man who allegedly hit a scooter rider while behind the wheel of a stolen car was back in court recently. Tess Kelly has the details.
And finally, nurses and midwives are demanding action over severe hospital staffing shortages. "We work short-staffed, and we work short-staffed often," NSW Nurses' and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) Tamworth branch secretary Jill Telfer told Jonathan Hawes.
Happy reading and have a great day.
Fiona Ferguson, editor
