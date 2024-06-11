'I'm so proud of them': Kookaburras women seal third with dramatic win

She might have worn the Waratahs blue, but the red and white clearly still holds a very special place in Rosie Ferguson's heart.
Running the water for the Central North women for their NSW Country Championship campaign over the weekend, the one-time Kookaburras captain found herself caught up in the jubilation following Piper Rankmore's after-the-siren conversion to win their play-off game against Mid North Coast on Sunday.
Having taken the tee out, in the joy of the moment she jumped up to hug Rankmore after the kick went through.
They were soon swamped by the rest of a very elated Kookaburras playing group.
Cassidy Morley was the late hero, weaving her way through the defence from over 30m out to score under the posts and set up it for Rankmore to kick them to victory.
Their most dangerous player all weekend, from playing with the speedster at Narrabri, Kookaburras captain Esta Kalatzis, felt that once Morley got the ball they were a chance.
"Cass is a weapon of a player," she said.
"She's just phenomenal, whenever the ball's in her hand you know something's going to happen from it."
"I'm proud of her and I hope they (Country selectors) have looked at her and I hope she goes to the next level."
Morley had a hand in both of the Kookaburras' tries as they fought back from 10-nil down to snatch a 14-13 win, and with it third spot, attracting several defenders on a scything run down the left to set up Caitlyn Etheridge, and get them back in the game with 15 minutes to play.
Kalatzis, who was also strong all weekend and one of several players to play every minute of every game, was naturally full of praise for her side.
They had to dig deep, particularly defensively in the first half.
"The girls really stuck it, into the last minute and I'm so proud of them," she said.
"It's been hard this weekend but they did a really good job."
It looked like their chance might have slipped away when they were camped in the Axemen's 22 for about five minutes but were unable to convert that pressure into points.
But then from out of nowhere, Morley burst through.
"We haven't had a good chance to really come together as a team and train together properly.
"So I think all those little one percenters we didn't get right," Kalatzis said.
"But, at the end of the day coming together like that and doing what we did today I think the girls did really well."
It was her second campaign with the Kookaburras after moving down from Brisbane to Wee Waa, where her partner is from, last year.
"I've love footy and used to play up in Brissy, and just coming down here it was a good way to get involved with the community," she said.
"And Narrabri's a beautiful town and I love the girls there.
She said being appointed captain was an "awesome opportunity" and one that she loved.
And while she was expecting her body to "be sore for the next week", she thoroughly enjoyed the weekend.
"I loved it, love 15s, love the sport," she said.
