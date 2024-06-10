The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Health

Nurses and midwives demand action over severe hospital staff shortage

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 10 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Nurses' and Midwives Association Tamworth branch secretary Jill Telfer says years of real wage decreases play a major role in the midwifery shortage at Tamworth hospital. File picture by Peter Hardin
NSW Nurses' and Midwives Association Tamworth branch secretary Jill Telfer says years of real wage decreases play a major role in the midwifery shortage at Tamworth hospital. File picture by Peter Hardin

Nurses and midwives are demanding the state government tackle severe staffing shortages following the revelation many rural and regional hospitals have less than half the workforce they need.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.