Things to look out for at Tuesday's Tamworth Regional council meeting

The agenda for the Tamworth Regional Council meeting on Tuesday, June 11, is looking a little leaner than usual.
But there is still a number of things to watch out for.
Councillors will be asked to approve the allocation of a further $200,000 from the 2024-25 and 2025-26 General Fund to part finance Dolly Parton's Imagination Library for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years.
Under the program, each child receives one free physical book to keep, per month, every month from birth up until the age of five years.
The report to councillors says, "To enable this program to continue to be delivered to every child born in the Tamworth Local Government Area, further financial assistance is needed."
Since the program was introduced, 118,196 books have been distributed to families in the Tamworth LGA.
Council contributes 54 per cent of the cost of the program, while local and other donor contributions amount to 43 per cent, and philanthropic contributions total 3 per cent.
It costs $9 to deliver a book. There are currently 3616 children registered with the program.
"Should council continue to support this significant initiative within the Tamworth region, the on-going cost will be approximately $380,000.00 p.a. plus," the report says.
It's also been recommended that council write to Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson "requesting that he lobby the State Government for funding to assist with the continued delivery of the program".
The future of the 'School House at Hallsville' is also up for discussion and could well involve another letter being sent to the MP.
The Tamworth Regional Heritage Working Group is recommending the building "be sold or gifted to a project such as BackTrack to enable its preservation and/or reuse".
In December 2023, the Department of Regional NSW asked council about potential sites for a BackTrack location in Tamworth.
The minutes of the Tamworth Regional Council Heritage Working Group Meeting held on March 15, 2024, show "the proposed BackTrack project was discussed and a motion was passed recommending that the School House at Hallsville would be an ideal site for such a project and a letter be sent to the local member suggesting the property be sold or gifted to the project."
The conference is being held in Goulburn from July 23 to July 25.
Councillors will nominate a representative or representatives to attend.
Conference registration is $860 per person and accommodation options range from $200 to $300 per night.
According to the report going to councillors, "The conference provides insights in to the latest water policy and government priorities, as well as strategies for planning for future droughts and disaster management."
