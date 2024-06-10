The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Council

Things to look out for at Tuesday's Tamworth Regional council meeting

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
June 10 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth councillors could be in for an early night on Tuesday, June 11, with a limited number of items on the agenda. Picture by Peter Harding, from file
Tamworth councillors could be in for an early night on Tuesday, June 11, with a limited number of items on the agenda. Picture by Peter Harding, from file

The agenda for the Tamworth Regional Council meeting on Tuesday, June 11, is looking a little leaner than usual.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Ferguson

Fiona Ferguson

Editor Northern Daily Leader

I work for the Northern Daily Leader across the Peel Valley. We cover local news, community stories and rural issues that impact the New England, North West and Northern Tablelands regions.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.