A familiar face returns: meet Peel High's new principal, Fiona Jackson

Fiona Jackson feels like the mountains called her home.
The Tamworthian has returned to her hometown to take up the mantel as executive principal of Peel High School.
Despite her busy schedule, Ms Jackson sat down with the Leader, to chat about how she found her first week on the job.
She said it had been great to go out into the playground and chat with all the students.
"It was amazing, because they are so curious," she said.
"They asked, 'Why did you move here?', 'Why do you want to be a teacher?', and it was great to sit down with them and chat about general things."
With 30 years of experience in public education, Ms Jackson is proud to be a public educator, as she "wants to create opportunities for lifelong learning".
Prior to becoming a teacher, the former Oxley High School student wanted to become an accountant
"I did work experience at an accounting office for two weeks, and I thought, 'I don't want to be an accountant anymore'," she said.
"I'm a people person and not being able to talk to paper and get an answer was not for me."
So, Ms Jackson pivoted her career towards the field of education, specifically as a TAS (technological and applied studies) teacher.
And she has never looked back.
"I had some amazing teachers throughout my own schooling," she said.
"They were the biggest influences on me wanting to make a difference and try to bring education to everyone."
Ms Jackson began her career at Barham High School in the Riverina.
"That is where I met my husband, started our family, and started my education journey."
On the first day, she remembers being "really nervous", as she was in a small community where everyone already knew her.
"My furniture truck had already beaten me to the place," she said.
"I walked in and all my furniture was unloaded and there was food in my fridge ... and that was the community welcoming me.
"I have never forgotten that. Being 22 years old and 12 hours away from family and friends and suddenly starting a new job was pretty scary."
The key to her success was the development of "relationships and trust" between the students and community.
"Students are really curious, and when you share with them, they will eagerly share back with you," she said.
Ms Jackson went on to become one of Barham's head TAS teachers and create a new faculty.
Through a brief, relieving principal role, she would come to find her niche and "create more of a difference".
"I have learned my craft, developed relationships, and I think my skill set suits the Peel High vision," she said.
Ms Jackson said the school's future goals were not her own but a collaboration between students, the faculty, and the wider community.
"COVID has really changed education and social standards as well," she said.
"We are really ensuring we have high expectations in the school, and we are explicitly teaching around there.
"We are working on our attendance and our offering of different pathways to make sure students have choice."
The key focus is to "bring the community back into the school".
"We are keen to get families into the school and to have that partnership working alongside them for their young people."
Despite the challenges regional schools have faced with teacher shortages, Ms Jackson said it is a credit to the former principal's endless efforts to recruit teachers throughout last year.
Currently, there are no vacant positions at Peel High School.
"It ensured our students are continuing their learning face-to-face in the classroom with teachers everyday," she said.
"This has laid the foundations to ensure that wellbeing, culture, and high expectations are at the forefront of learning.
"So, Peel High School students can achieve anything academically, sportingly, and culturally."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.