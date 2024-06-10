Mission accomplished for Kookaburras but hard work only just beginning

As Central North prepare to step back up to the Caldwell Cup draw for next year's NSW Country Rugby Championships, one of the big questions is how do they get more time together in the lead-up.
It was main mission accomplished for the Kookaburras in Tamworth on the weekend, earning promotion back into the top tier for the 2025 tournament.
But, as Sunday's Richardson Shield final against Central West showed, one training run together as a full squad, the night before, isn't enough to compete against the might of the the likes of the Blue Bulls, Central Coast, Illawarra and Hunter, as they will be next year.
The cohesion and precision that comes with time together, and developed combinations was telling, with the defending Caldwell Cup champions too slick and too well-drilled as they claimed the silverware 55-20.
The Kookaburras, typically, showed plenty of heart and kept fighting to the final whistle, but as vice-captain Duncan Woods acknowledged post-match; heart doesn't always get you the result.
"Heart's all well and good, but if you're thrown together and trained only once together, verse them half a dozen times or more, who do you think's going to win, it's the team that's probably put more effort in," he said.
One of a number of last year's squad backing up over the weekend, he said how they structure the program for next year is something they discussed over the weekend.
"Anyone that comes in enjoys themselves big time," he said.
"It's a great weekend, you make new mates and people that you usually hate week-to-week in the Central North comp, you realise hey these guys aren't too bad."
"If we can get a core group together and more organisation early in the piece before the season, then we can start to spend more time together and probably attract more people in.
"Because next year, Caldwell Cup, every game will be tough, so to match it we'll need the zone's best that's for sure."
Coaches Ed Nankivell, Scott Hatch and Daniel Kahl were overall pretty happy with the campaign. They thought the players all performed well and were impressed by how well the squad came together.
"We're really pleased to have secured promotion back into the Caldwell Cup next year, which was the primary goal of the weekend," Kahl said.
"Hopefully we see some players selected for the Country program and we'll continue to raise the standard of the team."
Woods is one of those who would have come to selectors' notice over the two days.
The Moree captain was one of the Kookaburras best at No.8, and duly named the best forward as judged by the coaches and staff.
Scone's Zac Miller was adjudged the best back while Quirindi's Hamish Dunbar, who was one of four players to earn Cockatoos selection last year, earned the plaudits as the Player of the Championships.
"Zac was really strong in the centres and Woodsy and Hamish were at their best all weekend in the backrow, they really thrived at that level," Kahl said.
Gunnedah's Tom McGowan meanwhile won the club spirit award, Kahl also giving special mention to Josh Schwager.
"Tom was a fantastic contributor to the program and really bought in," he said.
