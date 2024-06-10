Opportunity came knocking. Dereik answered, and has thrived ever since

Opportunity can arise at any point in life.
The difficulty is judging whether or not you are ready for it. In Dereik Newman's case, opportunity came knocking before he expected it, but he took it with both hands nonetheless.
The 18-year-old expected to play his second season of under 18s for the Moree Boars in 2024.
But when first grade captain-coach Mick Watton approached him about the possibility of stepping up into the club's top side full-time, he never even thought about turning the offer down.
"It was both [exciting and nerve-wracking]," Newman said.
"But the boys got around me, and made me feel comfortable. I played a few games in first grade last year as well."
The Moree product, who played fullback for the 18s, has slotted in on the wing in first grade.
The position allows him to use his pace and agility without the pressure of the leadership expectations that come at fullback.
"I just wanted to help the team get the win. I wanted to play my part, do my job ... and be a strike weapon," Newman said.
And so far, it seems he has thrived.
Newman has picked up eight tries for the season, which puts him equal third on the competition tallies. Two of those tries came in Moree's last game against Boggabri, which the Boars won 34-18.
"The boys said it was going to be a tough game against Boggy, and it was," he said.
"They came out firing, but we got away with it."
Moree missed the presence of Group 4's 2023 first grade Player of the Year and Highest Pointscorer of the Year, Adrian Smith, with an ankle injury (he was replaced at fullback by another back with lightning pace and a good footy brain in Lachie McGrady).
'Bob', as his teammates refer to Smith, is a "good mate" of Newman's and has been a bit of a mentor to the young man this year.
"He said a few words, just told me to play my game and the boys will look after me," he said.
After he graduated from Moree High School last year, Newman has taken this year to figure out what he wants to do with his life.
In the meantime, he has thrown himself into footy, and is reaping the rewards of being able to focus exclusively on his game.
"Every game is getting better," Newman said.
"I'm getting more knowledge about the game and where I'm at."
