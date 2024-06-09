Country Capital Cup spectacular: 60+ faces from from the weekend's action

In the 11 years Tamworth Gymnastics has run the Country Capital Cup, it only gotten bigger and better.
In 2024, the event crossed the 1,000 competitor mark for just the second time in history, as TRECC was packed to the rafters with gymnasts of all ages and skill levels.
One athlete in attendance was somewhat older and more experienced than the others - Georgia Godwin.
The Australian Olympic and Commonwealth Games representative was the event ambassador, and spent time doing meets with the kids, signing autographs, and enjoying the atmosphere of the competition.
"We've just been really lucky [to get her]," Tamworth Gymnastics coach Jodie McGinnity said.
"The exciting thing about it is, when we asked her, she said that she had heard great things about it from last year when her club attended for the first time."
The CCC is one of the biggest of its kind in the state, drawing competitors from across NSW who want to compete.
Not only that, McGinnity said, but she believes it to be one of the best-run competitions in the country.
"When we decided to first hold the Country Capital Cup 11 years ago, we wanted to bring a high-quality, high-standard event to the country," she said.
"The reality is that this is one of, if not the best, event of its kind in Australia. It's run by a local club, not by a governing organisation. And it just goes to show that, whether you're city or country, you can do anything where you are."
