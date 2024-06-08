2024 NSW County Rugby Union Championships live scores - Day 2

It's finals day for the NSW Country Rugby Championships with the Caldwell Cup, Richardson Shield, Thomson Cup and Rowlands Colts Cup champions for 2024 to be decided.
They'll take on Central West in the Richardson Shield final.
That will be played at Scully Park at 11.30am.
The Kookaburras women will meanwhile take on Mid North Coast in the third/fourth play-off at 9.10am at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
They will be preceded by the New England women against Far North Coast at 8am.
The New England colts face Illawarra at 11.10am and then Hunter at 2pm while the men will be in action at noon against Mid North Coast.
Following the Richardson Shield final will be the women's final at 1pm and then the Caldwell Cup decider at 2.20pm.
