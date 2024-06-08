Faces at the footy: 100+ photos from Day 1 of Country Rugby Championships

It was a drizzly and cool start to the NSW Country Rugby Championships on Saturday, but thankfully the rain stayed away for the most part as the best from the bush did battle.
Players, coaches and supporters stretching from the coast all the way out to Walgett have descended on Tamworth for the annual two day tournament.
The Central North men led the charge from a local perspective winning both of their games, and their way through to the Richardson Shield final at Scully Park on Sunday.
After sneaking home against bogey team Western Plains 24-17 they then thumped northern rivals New England 37-7 in the final game of the day at Ken Chillingworth Oval.
"It was really good that New England game, we got a bit of a roll-on," skipper Tim McDermott said following the Lions clash.
"We spoke about going one step further from the Western Plains game where we had a good win so it was good to string some phases together and really prepare well for tomorrow."
The second-rower was immense for the Kookaburras as part of a forward pack that really led the way, as has become the 'Kookas' brand in recent years.
"I think in both games we relied well upon the scrums and lineouts and the big boys got it done, and then we unleashed a bit of speed outwide," McDermott said.
Against the Lions, especially, they did a lot of damage in the set pieces, and through the middle.
"Our big forwards like Duncan Woods and a few of the other lads really put on a show and showed why they're really pushing for Country selection those lads," he said.
Naturally a bit rusty against the Plainsman, having had little time together in the lead-up, it was a great launching pad into the final.
Here's the rest of the Day 1 results:
Caldwell Cup/Richardson Shield
Far North Coast 27 d Mid North Coast 5
Illawarra 26 d Hunter 7
Western Plains 16 d New England 12
Central Coast 34 d Mid North Coast 12
Central North 24 d Western Plains 17
Hunter 38 d Central West 24
Central Coast 17 d Far North Coast 14
Central North 37 d New England 7
Central West 12 drew with Illawarra 12
Thomson Cup (women)
Central West 17 d Illawarra 7
Central North 15 d New England 5
Hunter 41 d Far North Coast 0
Mid North Coast 12 d Central Coast 11
Central West 30 d Central North 0
Central Coast 48 d Far North Coast 5
Hunter 3 d Mid North Coast 0
Illawarra 31 d New England 0
Rowlands Colts Cup
Central West 26 d New England 0
Hunter 32 d Illawarra 7
Central Coast 36 d Illawarra 0
Central West 3 drew with Hunter 3
Central Coast 17 d New England 0
