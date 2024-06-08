The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Nearing the end of a long road: Bird aims for one more slice of glory

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 8 2024 - 7:18pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Bird has many achievements to look back on fondly over his long career. But he would love one more on that list before he calls time. Picture by Zac Lowe.
Kris Bird has many achievements to look back on fondly over his long career. But he would love one more on that list before he calls time. Picture by Zac Lowe.

After 34 non-stop years, Kris Bird knows his career is nearing its end.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.