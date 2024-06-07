2024 NSW County Rugby Union Championships live scores

The pinnacle tournament on the NSW Country Rugby calendar is back this long weekend.
Tamworth will welcome teams from far and wide for a massive two days of footy to crown the kings and queens of bush rugby.
There will be men's, women's and colts games being played.
If you can't make it down to either Scully Park or Ken Chillingworth Oval, The Northern Daily Leader will have you covered.
We'll be sideline for the big clashes between the Central North and New England teams, and providing live updates throughout both days.
Here's when you can catch the Kookaburras and Lions in action on Saturday.
8am (Scully Park): Colts - Central West v New England
9.40am (Ken Chillingworth Oval): Women's - Central North v New England
10.30am (Ken Chillingworth Oval): Men's - Western Plains v New England
1.10pm (Ken Chillingworth Oval): Men's - Western Plains v Central North
3pm (Ken Chillingworth Oval): Colts - Central Coast v New England
4.40pm (Ken Chillinwgorth Oval): Men's - Central North v New England
