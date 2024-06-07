The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers snatch poll position on by-election ballot paper

LR
By Lydia Roberts
June 7 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five candidates have thrown their hat into the ring for the forthcoming Northern Tablelands by-election, to be held on Saturday, June 22.
Five candidates have thrown their hat into the ring for the forthcoming Northern Tablelands by-election, to be held on Saturday, June 22.

SHOOTERS, Fishers and Farmers candidate Ben Smith is in pole position on the ballot paper for the forthcoming Northern Tablelands by-election, to be held on Saturday, June 22.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

I cover the New England district. Phone me on 0477 347 108 if you have any news.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.