Tamworth native returns home from Sydney to open health-focused CBD cafe

Opening a cafe in Tamworth has long been an ambition for entrepreneur Ben Hamlin.
Now he's on the precipice of doing exactly that, fast-tracking plans to open his new Purveyor Wholefoods Café and Providore in Centrepoint Tamworth, smack dab in the heart of the CBD.
"It's been a bit of a dream of mine. Tamworth gave me 18 years of my life and it's great that I can now give back to the community," Mr Hamlin said.
"I'm born and bred Tamworth. I left about 24 years ago to venture out into Sydney where we've established similar shops that provide healthy opportunities."
The new café will open in early August in the space formerly occupied by Jamaica Blue, once known as the best coffee in town.
In the meantime, shoppers can get a taste of what's to come at the Purveyor pop-up currently set up in front of the site. The pop-up is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 2:30pm until the full café opens.
After 14 years in Tamworth the much-loved Jamaica Blue closed its doors in March last year, but now coffee lovers can get their java on in Centrepoint once again.
"I reflect back on when Centrepoint had a cafe here and how vibrant that was. Putting myself into the middle of Centrepoint allows me to engage with the foot traffic community and also create a meeting spot for people to enjoy again," Mr Hamlin said.
The wholefoods café prides itself on selling healthy, sustainable bulk foods sourced from local farms.
"All our foods are sourced from wholesale producers. It's organic, pesticide-free, and GMO certified. We have a large vegan and gluten-free variety. Our product is about coming from as close to natural source without any additives to it at all so you know what you're actually getting," Mr Hamlin said.
"We've reached out to local producers and we're trying to engage more with local partners because it's not just about giving something to the community, it's about engaging with the community."
Mr Hamlin was also proud to announce his café will be the first place shoppers can buy Mecca Coffee - a fast-growing specialty coffee roaster - outside of Sydney.
The owner said Purveyor intends to start off with an allergy-friendly menu that isn't "too over-zealous" on being out-of-the-box and will gradually introduce new food options each month.
Purveyor has already hired three local workers and aims to add another six to 10 employees before opening in August.
