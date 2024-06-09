Champion of country music and regional communities, Catherine Nugent awarded OAM

Catherine Nugent still remembers sticking thousands of labels on the backs of chairs in blazing heat for a concert at one of her first Tamworth Country Music Festivals (TCMF).
That 18-year-old BLM marketing administration assistant never expected to become a vital member of the Australian country music industry and run the largest agricultural field day, AgQuip.
Now, her many contributions to the Australian country music industry have been recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM).
But Ms Nugent said this award is not for her, rather it is a testament to all the people she has worked with over the years.
"Our success came from the dedication and the power within the people not just the artists, but the local community," she said.
Ms Nugent is not a Tamworthian by birth, but she has definitely earned the title over the years.
She grew up on a property at Upper Macleay, not far from country music legend Slim Dusty's property.
And she never expected, years later, to have called Slim a close friend.
Ms Nugent remembers "very clearly" being handed a cup of tea by Joy McKean [Slim's wife] as they formed the Country Music Association of Australia (CMAA).
"Max Ellis and I were invited down to Sydney, at Joy and Slim's home for a meeting," she said.
"And that day was born the CMAA, a decision made in Slim and Joy's kitchen."
Her passion and drive have been interwoven into the establishment of the CMAA , the Tamworth Country Music Academy [formerly the Australian College of Country Music], the Golden Guitar Awards, and so much more.
"It is just occasionally, I have those pinch yourself moments and think, 'Oh my God, I was that young girl that was having conversations with exhibitors or artists when they won StarMaker," she said.
"I was there when Lee Kernaghan won, Keith Urban won, and Troy Cassar-Daley was in the background as one of the finalists..
"It has been incredible to be able to look back and know I was part of those developments and events."
Ms Nugent's contributions to the Country Music Academy were another highlight. She has always been a big advocate for providing young people with opportunities.
"To bring in succession planning and the need to provide opportunities to our younger artists," she said.
"Who would believe that Lyn Bowtell, who is now a director of the Academy, was in our first graduation class in 1997."
Since it's creation, the Academy has produced numerous award-winning country music artists, including Melody Moko, Jessica Mauboy, Travis Collins, Adam Eckersley, Amber Lawrence, and many more.
"I love what I have done and I love the people," Ms Nugent said.
"My passion comes from my purpose, and it has been so important for me to do what we do with a great sense of respect to the culture and our people.
"And knowing it can make such a positive difference."
What makes the honour even more significant is that Ms Nugent is able to share it with her partner, Barry Harley, also an OAM recipient this year.
"Barry has been such an important part of both my professional and personal life," she said.
"There is no other fitting way than for us to get it together."
