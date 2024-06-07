Bullock on the goal that keeps him going: 'It's ignited my passion'

Within the Bullock family, there is a long and storied tradition of fathers, sons, and brothers connecting through sport.
Walking the sidelines as ballboy while his father and uncles played for the Bendemeer Mountain Men was a formative memory for former club president Richard Bullock.
He eventually went on to play one game alongside his father, Doug.
And that is why, at 53 years old, he continues to ply his trade for the Cougars in the local baseball competition.
"I'd really love to be able to play first grade with my son, Arlo," Bullock said.
"He's probably five years away from playing A grade. When he's 15 or 16, I think he'll be good enough to play in the senior ranks ... I really want to be able to take the field with my son."
Bullock and his wife, Hayley, are deeply embedded within the Tamworth sporting scene. Along with his lifelong league connections, he played cricket for over 40 years and has been regularly sighted on the baseball fields since he was 16.
Hayley, meanwhile, is the zone administrator for Central North Cricket, president of the Cougars, and vice president of Tamworth Baseball Inc.
As he has gotten older, Bullock's commitments as a player have lightened, and he has taken on more organisational and coaching roles.
And while his body is still holding up, coaching his son's side is what has really kept his love for playing baseball alive.
"I went to the physio [on Friday] morning and got taped up," Bullock said with a chuckle.
"My son's team is heading to Lismore next month for a big junior carnival called Timberjacks. Coaching those guys keeps me young, and it's really ignited my passion for the sport again. It's given me a reason to keep playing."
The veteran will flex his coaching muscles this weekend, when he assists (and plays alongside) Ryan Handsaker in the 55th TBI June Carnival.
From tomorrow, 56 teams will descend on the local baseball fields, including three Tamworth sides across A grade, C grade, and the women's division.
There will also be two Cougars sides competing in the H and I grades.
After the Tamworth A grade side made last year's final, Bullock is optimistic about their chances this year.
"I think the A grade team [coached by Andrew Ferris] will go really well, but they're up against some stiff competition this year," he said.
"Our B grade team is entered in the C grade competition ... we picked a really strong squad in both divisions, and the hopes are high.
"Our women's side is a good mix of experience and some newer girls, so it'll be a great platform for them."
During his conversation with the Leader, Bullock was in the midst of preparing the local fields for the carnival.
He made a point to thank the Tamworth Regional Council for its help in preparing the playing surfaces, particularly after last weekend's heavy rain.
And though he is in his 50s, Bullock sees no point at which his participation within Tamworth Baseball will diminish, even once his playing days are done.
"We've got a good core group of senior players, and I think it's up to us to keep carrying the flag to help develop the juniors and keep the carnival going," he said.
"The passion for the game [is what keeps me coming involved], and the friendships it builds. It's just such a great sport."
